Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,450.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,660,000 after purchasing an additional 755,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08.

