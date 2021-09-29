Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 72,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,823,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,000 shares of company stock worth $6,414,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hyliion by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

