Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.61. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDH. CLSA began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). On average, analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $20,399,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

