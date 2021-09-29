PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.08

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 13465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $848,200 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

