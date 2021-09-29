Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Down 3.9%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) shares traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $375.83 and last traded at $378.30. 5,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.58.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Get Waters alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.33 and a 200 day moving average of $346.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.