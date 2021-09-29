Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.73. 1,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 502,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. Barclays began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

