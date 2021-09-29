Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

