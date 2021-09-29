Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $272.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.12. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

