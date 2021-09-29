Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza Purchases 1,469 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 1,469 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $22,490.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,000 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $39,726.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $87,617.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $16,789.08.

LMNR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

