Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani purchased 50,000 shares of Willow Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at C$420,000.
WLLW opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 28.83 and a quick ratio of 28.56.
About Willow Biosciences
