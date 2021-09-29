Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani purchased 50,000 shares of Willow Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at C$420,000.

WLLW opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 28.83 and a quick ratio of 28.56.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

