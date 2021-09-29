Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Aterian alerts:

ATER stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aterian will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $5,227,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $3,901,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $2,337,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $3,980,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.