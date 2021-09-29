LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.