Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

CE opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $103.30 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

