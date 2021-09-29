Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

