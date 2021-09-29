Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,073 shares of company stock valued at $49,586,880 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.