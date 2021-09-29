Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

