Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,840 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after buying an additional 145,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 530,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after buying an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.