Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

