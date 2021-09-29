Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 52,735.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after buying an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after buying an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

