Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 856,988 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 856,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.68% of Colfax worth $109,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFX opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.