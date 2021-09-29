Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,018,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of Old Republic International worth $100,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,983,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

