Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.