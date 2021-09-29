Deutsche Bank AG Has $33.45 Million Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 670.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,058 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.54% of Callaway Golf worth $33,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.