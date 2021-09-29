Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,518 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 18.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.93.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

