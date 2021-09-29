Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 63,042 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,042 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.12. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

