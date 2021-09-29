Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $85.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.