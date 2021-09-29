Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after buying an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

