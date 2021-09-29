Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

WD opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.