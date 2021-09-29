BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 59,796 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.