11,651 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $662,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $278.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.17 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $298.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.31.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

