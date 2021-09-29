Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 6,565 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,463,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after buying an additional 138,199 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.