Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $13,326,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

