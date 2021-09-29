Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 8,985 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.05. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.