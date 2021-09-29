Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $115.85 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

