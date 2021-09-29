Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of GPC opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.46.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

