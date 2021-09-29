Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 5,678,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGFV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $581.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

