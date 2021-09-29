Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,260 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,610,000 after buying an additional 62,787 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST stock opened at $427.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.20 and a 200-day moving average of $366.33. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

