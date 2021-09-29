Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 476,801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 608,207 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.