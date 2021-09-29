BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,711 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.81% of ChampionX worth $611,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 381.06 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

