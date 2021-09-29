BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $602,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 70.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

