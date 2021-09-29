Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 4,850 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GIII stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.80.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
