Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 4,850 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,449 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.