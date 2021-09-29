Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Christopher W. Astley Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

