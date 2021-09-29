BlackRock Inc. Has $656.18 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 193,058 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Rogers worth $656,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.50 and a 200-day moving average of $193.72. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $215.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

