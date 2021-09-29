BlackRock Inc. Sells 178,480 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,874,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.04% of Polaris worth $667,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

PII opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

