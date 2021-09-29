Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $404.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.