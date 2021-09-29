Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

