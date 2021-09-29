Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 96.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $212.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.