Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

LRMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

LRMR opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

