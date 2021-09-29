BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,872,542 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of First American Financial worth $674,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in First American Financial by 106.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE:FAF opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

