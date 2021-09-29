PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Head-To-Head Review

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.27% 9.42% 6.06% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PC Connection and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.45 $55.76 million $2.15 20.87 Ozon $1.44 billion 7.04 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -26.65

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PC Connection and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ozon has a consensus target price of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than PC Connection.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PC Connection beats Ozon on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

